Mermaid Memories synchronized swimming show April 29th

AIKEN, S.C.– Did you know Aiken has a synchronized swimming team?

The Aiken Aquatic Art synchronized swimming team is a diverse group of women having fun while learning challenging new stunts, enjoying music and sharing camaraderie.

Dr. Doris Hammond, a former Sun City Synchronette for 20 years, brings a wealth of experience as team coach.

The team’s second annual show, “Mermaid Memories” is set for April 29, at 2:30 at the USC-Aiken pool. Their special guest is the 2016 USA Masters Synchro Champion, Jennifer Wrigley, who will be performing her award-winning solo routine. The local team is actively recruiting members. For more information call 803.514.2296.