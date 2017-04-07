Woman connected with family roots during Masters 2017

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One lady attending this year’s Masters told us it was about more than just watching some golf. Pegge Mirus said her grandmother grew up on Augusta National Golf Club property when it was Berckman’s Nursery. She said the 1910 census shows her grandmother’s father, Edward Ludwig, as head nursery foreman. She said she tried for eight years to obtain practice tickets before getting them, so this week she wore her grandmother Katharine’s signet ring while standing on the ground she walked on once.

“They had eight children growing up here and she talks about playing in the tees and walking around. But she was born in 1898 here,” Mirus recalled.

Mirus said her grandfather is from Augusta too and she still has relatives who live here.