APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Georgia Power crews are working to get power back on in parts of Appling, after a car wrecked into a utility pole.

The accident happened at 5:49 p.m. Saturday on Washington Road, near Huckleberry Lane.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us at least one person is injured from the accident.

Georgia Power expects to have power up and running again by Saturday night.