Deputies respond to person shot at McDonald’s on Walton Way

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — Richmond County deputies are investigating a possible shooting at an Augusta McDonald’s.

It happened around 9 a.m. Saturday at the McDonald’s in the Medical District on Walton Way.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been shot.

The victim was brought to the hospital. We don’t know details about the victim at this time.

It’s not apparent if the shooting took place at the restaurant or if the victim was just discovered there, however, deputies say the McDonald’s is now safe.

We will continue to keep you updated on this story.

