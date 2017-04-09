A proposal unlike any other

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local couple will remember hole 12 a little differently after this year’s Masters tournament.

Regan Askin said “yes” to Benji Thompson’s proposal on Tuesday.

For Benji Thompson, golf is the sport he grew up around. On Tuesday, that paid off.

With golfer and long-time friend Kevin Kisner’s help, he popped the question in front of hundreds on hole 12– Golden Bell.

“I was just trying to think of something cool, and I knew it was our one year anniversary coming up. I thought if the weather would hold off and have nice weather, it’d be kind of fun to do it at the Masters the same day we met last year,” Thompson said.

He knew he had to have a plan. And Kisner was up for the challenge.

“Because you can’t take your cell phone out there, and I know she has to have pictures. So I said why don’t we just tell her we’re going to take a picture down on 12’s tee box,” Thompson told NewsChannel 6.

“I thought we were just going up to take the picture. Even when he was down on one knee, it didn’t register what was happening. I don’t even remember the proposal happening. I think I blacked out because I was in shock,” Askin said.

With months of planning, Thompson will never forget exactly how it happened.

“I went down to one knee without the ring, and looked over at the caddy and said, “Hey, you have something for me?’ I stuck out my hand then he handed me the ring,” Thompson recalled.

“I told him right after that if he ever did propose, that’s where I always prayed where it would be, but he’s never known that. It’s literally my dream proposal. And it happened,” Askin told NewsChannel 6.

Now that the big week is winding down, the couple says they have a lot of planning to do. The couple’s engagement sets the bar high for their wedding day.