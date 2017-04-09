Coastal Georgia officer killed

By and Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – A coastal Georgia police officer has been killed in a crash while riding a motorcycle off-duty.

Savannah-Chatham County police said 32-year-old Tron T. Lewis, an officer with the nearby Tybee Island Police Department, died from injuries suffered in the crash Saturday morning.

Police said in a news release that Lewis’ motorcycle was struck by an SUV making a left turn. The officer was off duty at the time of the crash.

The driver of the SUV was also injured and was taken to a local hospital.

