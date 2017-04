LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County coroner, George Hearst was found dead inside his home on Hearst-Cebo Road, Friday evening.

The coroner says he died from a gunshot wound.

Few details are known at this time.

The coroner says the Georgia Bureau of Investigations has taken over this case.

