Masters Report 2017 – Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Saturday edition of the Masters Report.

Jordan Spieth is in contention at the Masters.

Again.

He’s at 4-under-par after shooting a third round 68, trailing co-leaders Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia by two strokes. Sunday marks the first time in his career (fourth appearance) that he’s not in the final grouping. He’s in the second-to-last group with Rickie Fowler (-5).

Rose shot a five-under 67 to leap the leaderboard. He will play in the final grouping on Sunday for the second time in three years. He’s seeking his first green jacket, while Garcia and Fowler are trying to win their first major championship.

The largest comeback on Sunday at the Masters was in 1996 when Nick Faldo rallied from six shots back to defeat Greg Norman. Fourteen players are within six strokes entering Sunday.