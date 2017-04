AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Hello and welcome to the Sunday edition of the Masters Report.

Sergio Garcia finally reigns.

After 22 top-ten finishes in major championships, Garcia defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to win the green jacket.

Hear from the Masters Champion, plus those who came up short on Sunday.

Several players qualified for the 2018 Masters with top-12 finishes.

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner finished T43 in his second Masters appearance.

And, see part of the green jacket ceremony.