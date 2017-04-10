Aiken City Council to hear solution for proposed development on Powderhouse Road

Related Coverage Neighbors torn between proposed new development on Powderhouse Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Some Aiken residents are opposing the construction of a new development on Powderhouse Rd.

We first told you of a 60-unit proposed subdivision called Kensington Phase 4.

Some homeowners say the development will add more traffic to the already congested area.

Residents have proposed that the subdivision should have its own outlet onto Whiskey Rd.

At the last city council meeting the developer, residents and the planning commission were asked to meet and come up with a solution.

Newschannel 6 has learned the meeting was unsuccessful.

The issue will again do before the Aiken City Council on Monday night.

Count on WJBF Newschannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.