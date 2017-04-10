Body found in Emanuel County, Georgia

By Published:

 

Emanuel County, Georgia

An investigation is underway this morning in Emanuel County, Georgia  after a man was found dead in a home in Twin City.

Investigators say at 3:30 Sunday afternoon,  they found 59 year old Johnny James Jackson dead in a home on South Railroad Avenue.

Authorities say  Jackson had been shot.

The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office says the death is being treated as a homicide and is considered to be an isolated incident

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

