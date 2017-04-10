Congressman Joe Wilson talks foreign affairs and all things Washington

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Less than twenty-four hours after the United States military launched a missile attack on a Syrian Airbase, and just hours after Neil Gorsuch was confirmed as the new United States Supreme Court Justice, Rep. Joe Wilson was on the set of The Means Report. He speaks candidly about the turn of events in the United States, as well as about his efforts in Washington, DC.

The attack on the Syrian airfield came in response to the chemical attack against the people of Syria by their government. One of the big questions that remained was if attacks like that can and will deter the war crimes in Syria and similar countries. Rep. Wilson suggests that the swift action sends a clear message that actions, such as those in Syria, will not be tolerated by the United States, and further chemical attacks will be met with similar responses.

Rep. Wilson also shared details of House Resolution 92, which passed the House of Representatives at the beginning of the month with overwhelming bipartisan support. That resolution, introduced by Rep. Wilson, condemns North Korea’s development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Another important topic for Rep. Wilson is the support of the United States military, which is set to receive more funding, and the veterans that are re-entering the work force and are in need of proper health care.

Brad Means covers these topics and so much more with Rep. Joe Wilson during his visit to The Means Report.

