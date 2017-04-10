Republican candidates facing off in District 84 Primary Election

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Republicans will choose who they want to run in the election to replace former South Carolina District 84 Representative Chris Corley.

Voters will vote in the primary Tues., April 11 2017.

They’ll decide between Ronnie Young and Jeff Waters.

The winner of that race will face Democrat Jennifer Lariscey and Lance Weaver, who is running as a member of the Constitution Party in the May 30, 2017 special election.

Corley resigned in January after being charged with domestic violence.

