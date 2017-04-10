Some Aiken business owners didn’t see hike in sales from Masters Week

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Some locally owned businesses in Aiken, that bank on sales during Masters week, say the patrons never showed.

Construction on the York St. bridge has been delayed for several reasons and the South Carolina Department of Transportation felt it could not be pushed back any more.

So crews kept working during Masters Week and golf’s biggest week was anything but a hole-in-one for nearby business owners.

No cars have gone over the bridges in months and it’s starting to affect Thomas Misiag’s business.

The owner of Thru Time and Ages L.L.C. says even though thousands of patrons were in town for The Masters he didn’t see one.

“People have called to see where the store is,” Misiag told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “But I guess they just got too discouraged by what they see.”

The York St. bridges were closed after an inspection deemed them unsafe for drivers, but that’s also cut down on foot traffic.

Misiag says he’s losing sales.

Meanwhile, the county has increased his property taxes and with no end in sight for the construction, he’s barely managing to stay open.

“Initially it was going to be that they would do one side at a time and then they decided to do both sides at the same time,” the business owner said.

Still, other business owners are optimistic.

“I think it’s definitely going to be better once the bridges are completed,” said Sarah Barber the Owner of 201 York St. Salon.

When Sarah Barber opened her business 7 months ago she wasn’t worried about the road closed signs.

Since, her business is mainly client based she’s doing alright.

She hopes a new road, a sidewalk and clearly marked parking spaces will have a positive impact on her salon.

“So we don’t know anything, but the business with the bridge construction.” Barber told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So we feel like it can only go up from here.”

S.C.D.O.T. is aiming to have the York St. bridges opened by Wed., April 26, 2017.

