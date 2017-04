AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken city council called a special meeting to discuss parking facilities downtown.

Council members will review the Renaissance redevelopment plan and talk about a proposed parking garage.

The meeting is Wed., April 12, 2017 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Building.

