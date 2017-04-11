Commissioner Williams cracking down on sagging pants

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Saggy pants… a hot topic in today’s Committee meeting. Commissioner Marion Williams proposed an ordinance to address that issue.

“No shirt, No shoes, No service.” A slogan found outside of eateries nationwide.

Augusta Commissioner Marion Williams wants to make sagging pants a part of that dress code.

This same ordinance was proposed in 2008, but it was not approved.

Commissioner Williams said he wants to raise awareness first– implementing the act in government facilities to begin with.

“We can’t stop this. This is something that got started a long time ago. It’s going to take time to change it, but it takes one match to start a fire, so if we start here, government facilities, stop allowing people to come in, they’ll start to pull their pants up. They’ll do better,” Commissioner Williams told NewsChannel 6.

Williams plans to get insight from other cities that have passed the sagging pants ordinance and replicate what they’ve done.

His fellow commissioners voted a unanimous “yes” in support.