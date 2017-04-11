Early Morning Fire Damages Home in Aiken County

***Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 @ 8:55 a.m.***

Firefighters are no longer at the scene of an early morning house fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF)

Firefighters in Aiken County, South Carolina are on the scene of a house fire.

It broke out at 2520 Wagener Road shortly after two o’clock Tuesday morning.

The flames were extinguished, but according to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire did reignite just before 5:00 a.m.

Firefighters returned to the scene and are currently working to put out any hot spots.

No injuries are reported but the house is badly damaged.