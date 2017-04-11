Early Morning Fire Damages Home in Aiken County

By Published: Updated:

 

***Updated Tuesday, April 11, 2017 @ 8:55 a.m.***

Firefighters are no longer at the scene of an early morning house fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Still no word on what sparked the blaze.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF)

Firefighters in Aiken County, South Carolina  are on the scene of a house fire.

It broke out at 2520  Wagener Road shortly after two o’clock Tuesday morning.

The flames were extinguished,  but according to the Sheriff’s Office, the fire did reignite just before 5:00 a.m.

Firefighters returned to the scene and are currently working to put out any hot spots.

No injuries are reported but the house is badly damaged.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s