Haigwood ties tourney record, Jags finish T2 at Brickyard Collegiate

Courtesy: Augusta University Athletics

MACON, Ga. – The Augusta University women’s golf team posted its best finish of the spring season with a tie for second at The Brickyard Collegiate on Tuesday at The Brickyard Golf Club at Riverside. In their final regular-season tournament, the Jaguars finished four shots off the lead to share second with No. 21 Texas A&M.

The Mercer Bears hosted 15 teams on the par-72, 6,269-yard course for a two-day event. No. 9 Furman was the highest ranked team in the field and won the event 15 shots over par. Furman’s Haylee Harford and ETSU’s Loy Hee Ying tied for first (-3) for the individual title.

Augusta shot 298 (+10) and 295 (+7) in day one and posted the best score of the tourney in round three with a 290 (+2) to climb the leaderboard. Senior Eunice Yi led Augusta and tied for sixth overall at two over par with an even-par 72 in the final outing.

AU freshman Charlotte Alran shot her best round of the event with a 73 (+1) to finish tied for 14th and senior Jessica Haigwood climbed 26 spots on the leaderboard while tying the tournament record with a 68 (-4) in round three to take 20th overall.

Senior Josefine Nyqvist tied for 24th 10 shots over par, freshman Linda Lundqvist logged a tie for 43rd (+16), and Augusta’s individual competitor of Cecilia Diez-Moliner tied for 40th (+15).

A challenging field descended upon Macon including two teams ranked in the top 25 and six teams ranked in the top 75. No. 9 Furman and No. 21 Texas A&M lead the field along with (national ranking in parenthesis) Augusta (42), Chattanooga (82), East Tennessee State (75), Jacksonville (101), Kennesaw State (86), Maryland (56), Mercer (93), Middle Tennessee (90), North Florida (133), Old Dominion (59), Samford (136), Troy (89) and UNCG (182).

