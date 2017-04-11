Locket found in North Augusta returned to owner thanks to Facebook

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A once lost locket has found its way back to its owner thanks to the power of social media.

Over the weekend, an Aiken County woman discovered the necklace in a restaurant parking lot.

When she couldn’t find the owner, Jodi Fogg took to Facebook to track them down.

After more than 2,000 Facebook shares the owner of the locket was found.

On Tuesday, the owner was reunited with the keepsake, that her family gifted her as a way to always remember her husband who passed away.

“I just started praying that an honest person would find it,” said Leila Sineath, the owner of the locket.

It was in a parking spot, at the North Augusta Monterrey, that Fogg would find a heart-shaped silver locket holding a picture of a man and a baby, that someone dropped out of their car.

“It said I’ll always hold you in my heart and I thought like wow this necklace, it much mean so much to somebody.” Fogg told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Fogg posted two pictures on Facebook hoping to find the owner, but began getting discouraged when days passed and she didn’t hear from anyone.

“Lord I said this necklace means so much to somebody, I said please lead it to the right person so I can find who it belongs to and then I went to bed that night after I got off work.” Fogg said. “I woke up the next morning and I got three messages.”

Sineath said her prayers were answered when Fogg contacted her about the lost locket.

Sineath’s family got her the necklace for Valentine’s Day this year, which would have been her 22nd wedding anniversary.

When her husband passed away, Sineath says caring for her first grandchild, the one in the picture, was one of ways she coped with his passing.

So wearing the necklace always keeps them both close to her heart.

“It’s a special memory of him and it’s sad that he didn’t get to see her, because I know that would have been a special blessing too.” Sineath told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

I’ll always hold you in my heart now has another meaning for Sineath.

“It was very special,” said Sineath. “Not very expensive, but very special.”

Sineath says she won’t be letting her granddaughter hold the locket again anytime soon.

Instead she plans to have one made, just for her.