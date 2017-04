Martinez, Ga. (WJBF) – One man is dead after he was hit by a train in Columbia County.

According to the coroner, preliminary reports show that 39 year old Jairo H. Lopez died from blunt force trauma.

The call came in just before 9pm on Monday.

Lopez was struck by the train at the tracks located on Martinez-Boulevard at Iron and Steel Drive.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before midnight.