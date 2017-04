Related Coverage Suspect Wanted after deadly shooting at Fox Den Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A man wanted in connection with a murder at Fox Den Apartments back in March is now behind bars.

24-year-old Darrel Lee Jr was arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee this week. He’s charged with one felony count of Murder and one felony count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

Lee was wanted in the murder of 21-year-old Juwan T. Doby. That incident occurred on March 28th at the entrance to Fox Den Apartments on Wrightsboro Road.