The C.S.R.A. less hungry this Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– More families in the C.S.R.A. will have Easter dinner this year.

Golden Harvest Food Bank teamed with Food Lion to pack and distribute meals to pre-selected families based on need.

“It’s certainly sad that people have to choose between whether or not to pay a bill or buy food for their children,” A Food Lion employee and Golden Harvest Volunteer, Paula Thomas, said with tears in her eyes.

Easter Sunday… A celebration many spend with family, going to church and eating an Easter meal. Hundreds of families in the CSRA, though, won’t be able to eat dinner tonight, much less an Easter meal.

Golden Harvest Food Bank and Food Lion are providing Easter dinner for 100 local families.

“In our area and the region around Golden Harvest Food Bank, our poverty rate is in the twenty percentile, and that creates a great need in our area for those who need food,” Travis McNeal, Director of Golden Harvest, explained

Kharleema Tilghman and her four children are in that percentile. She said she doesn’t know how her children would eat without resources like Golden Harvest.

“Now, we’re kind of lost. It’s hard, so we’re here now. I don’t have any pride, though. I thank God. A lot of people go hungry. Poverty is very high, and I don’t know what we would do,” Tilghman said.

“The thing that is so touching is every time I come face-to-face with a family in our distribution center, they didn’t know they were going to have a meal, but an opportunity was available. I see the tears in their eyes. They want to hug me. They can’t thank me enough,” McNeal told NewsChannel 6.

Thomas said she feels thankful to be able to help the CSRA’s hungry, “We’re so happy for what we got to do today. To supply one hundred Easter meals for families that may not have had the opportunity to have Easter without us being able to do this today.”

1,333 meals will come out of Monday’s work. That’s 16 pounds of food per family. The food will be distributed Tuesday.