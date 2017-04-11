Voters to decide on Republican House District 84 candidate during Primary Election

Related Coverage Republican candidates facing off in District 84 Primary Election

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken county voters still have time to cast their ballot in the Special District 84 Primary Election.

Newcomer Jeff Waters is running against long-time Aiken County chairman Ronnie Young.

Waters wants stricter penalties for texting and driving in South Carolina.

Young says he wants to work with more companies to bring more jobs to District 84.

“I think until we start treating texting and driving the same as we do drunk driving, it’s not really going to make much of a difference.” Waters told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“I believe in bringing jobs to this area for our folks here,” Young said. “Education is a big factor. Infrastructure, roads and bridges is a must in South Carolina.”

The candidate with the most votes will face Jennifer Lariscey and Lance Weaver in the special election on May 30, 2017.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.