Young wins Republican primary for SC House District 84 seat

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County Council Chairman Ronnie Young advanced to the special election to fill the South Carolina House District 84 seat by easily winning the Republican primary Tuesday.

Young defeated political newcomer Jeff Waters of Clearwater with 84 percent of the vote. Waters garnered the remaining 16 percent of the 1,013 votes cast.

Young advances to face Democrat Jennifer Lariscey and Constitution Party candidate Lance Weaver in the special election on May 30th.

The seat was vacated when Chris Corley resigned in January after being accused of domestic violence.