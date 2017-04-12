Burke County Sheriff Discusses First 100 Days After Being Appointed

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF) – Sheriff Alonzo Williams discusses what he has been up to since becoming Sheriff of Burke County will also hinting at the future of what’s to come.

It has been 100 days since Sheriff Alonzo Williams stepped in and made some changes with a vision he had in mind. On Tuesday, April 11, 2017 Sheriff Williams held a press conference that focused on strategies for the future. NewsChannel 6 also spoke with residents that say they are pleased with the adjustments and look forward for what’s to come. Sheriff Alfonzo Williams says he’s just getting started, and has no plans to slow down some of the changes he’s made anytime soon.

“We believe that if we have good law enforcement here, people will come here, they will stay here and that’s our contribution to the economy,” said Sheriff Williams of Burke County.

Since Williams has taken office, violent crimes have decreased by more than half, jails are getting full, and new rules for deputies are being put into place.

“You can expect when our deputies show up at your door, they will look good, they will know what they are talking about, they will have the latest and best training,” said Sheriff Williams of Burke County.

He is also focusing on speeding. His department has increased citations from 86 during the first three months of 2016 to 373 during the same period in 2017– and for those wondering, Sheriff Williams says he’s in it for the long haul in Burke County.

“I’m not going anywhere so we’re here to stay we are looking down the road. We will have a strategic plan that will be rolling out this summer, we’ve talked about it, we know where we’re going and we’re excited about the future of the Burke county sheriffs office,” said Sheriff Williams of Burke County.

“I think he’s going a great job, this town is running real real good and everybody seems to be happy so keep it up Sheriff,” Christian Simmons, a Burke County Resident.

Sheriff Williams also says he plans to implement more community policing in Burke County and he says he’ll hold public hearings for the concerns of people who live there.