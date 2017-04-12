Cops and Calabash event raises money for South Carolina Special Olympics

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)- Law enforcement, Fatz Café and its customers are raising money this week for South Carolina’s Special Olympics at the seventh annual Cops & Calabash event.

“Our loyal guests here in Aiken have the option to give a donation when they’re seated, and also the proceeds from any merchandise that is sold, as far as any hats and t-shirts…that 100 percent goes to special Olympics.” said Scott Harrell, who is an operating partner at Fatz.

That money goes toward making sure Special Olympians have a special experience.

Last Cops and Calabash raised about $5,100 Harrell said. Tuesday night they raised thousands of dollars, and the goal is exceed $6,000 in donations after Wednesday night.

“Our guests have been very generous and loyal over the years,” Harrell said. “And they love this event. They know what time of year it’s happening every year, so they put it on the calendar.”

Diners say they appreciate law enforcement’s participation.

“Love law enforcement,” said patron Ethel Walker. “Everything they do, I love them.”

Deputies stay involved after Cops and Calabash.

“They volunteer throughout the season, the Special Olympics Season,” said Stephen Shunn of the AIken County Sheriff’s Office. “We have people that volunteer here to serve to help raise funds, and then we also go out and volunteer at the games.”

One Special Olympian says that means alot to him.

“One of my officers is one of my very best friends,” he said.

The South Carolina Special Olympic games are on April 21st.

Harrell says they are already looking forward to the eighth annual Cops and Calabash event next year.