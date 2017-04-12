Dozier declares for NBA draft, eligible to return

Courtesy: South Carolina Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina sophomore guard PJ Dozier announced on Wednesday that he plans to submit his name for the 2017 NBA Draft, but has not hired an agent. Dozier will have until 10 days following the NBA Draft Combine (May 9-14) to make his decision to remain in the draft, or return to South Carolina for his junior campaign.

“I want to thank my family, Coach Martin, my teammates and our amazing fans at South Carolina for the support that I’ve received thus far in my time as a Gamecock,” Dozier said. “After talking with my family and Frank following our time at the Final Four, I’ve made the decision to submit my name for the Draft, but I’ve not hired an agent. I’m looking forward to continuing to grow my game and the Draft process.”

“We are all very excited for PJ and the opportunity that he has in front of him in taking full advantage of his ability to test the waters and submit his name for the Draft,” South Carolina head coach Frank Martin said.

Dozier was second on the team this season with 13.9 points per game, while he also dished a team-high 2.8 assists, while pulling down 4.8 rebounds and collecting 1.7 steals per game. He played some of his best basketball of the season during NCAA Tournament action, posting 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, while connecting on 50.8 percent (33-65) of his attempts from the floor in helping the Gamecocks clinch their first ever berth in the Final Four, and first Tournament win since 1973. Dozier led the Gamecocks in scoring in the national semifinal matchup versus Gonzaga, posting 17 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals in 30 minutes of action.

Dozier led or shared the team lead in scoring 11 times, in assists 17 times and in steals 15 times in 2016-17, and he logged 25 double-figure scoring outings. He posted nine 20-point performances, including a career high 26 versus Clemson in late December, and he hit 40.7 percent from the field during his sophomore season. In SEC action in 2017, Dozier provided 12.3 points and handed out a team-high 2.9 assists per outing