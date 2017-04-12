Evans’ Cydney Delley signs to run track at Wake Forest

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Evans senior sprinter Cydney Delley signed a national letter of intent to run at Wake Forest on Wednesday.

“I woke up and I was like ‘what the heck?’ Today is it,” Delley said. “I’ve been working really hard and for everything to surface and signing that paper, I mean it’s just a piece of paper, but it means so much, it really does.”

Delley will leave Evans as the school recorder holder in the 400-meter and 200-meter sprints.

She said the main reason she chose Wake Forest was for academics and plans to become a neonatologist.