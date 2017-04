AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Fresh of leading Laney to its second girls basketball state championship, senior Aubriana Bonner signed to continue her career at Alabama A&M.

“At first it was overwhelming,” Bonner said. “But when I won state it was a big accomplishment, so now I feel like I’ve accomplished something and I’m happy to go forward to the next level.”

Bonner also said Alabama A&M reminds her a lot of Laney, which is one of the main reasons she chose to become a Bulldog.