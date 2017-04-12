WJBF Scholar Athlete: Aiken’s Frelicia Tucker

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Aiken’s Frelicia Tucker is the truest example of perseverance.

When she and her twin sister, Fredericka, were nine years old, they lost their father in a home invasion.

“It’s been a struggle for all of us in our family because he was a shining light,” Frelicia Tucker said. “I still feel it today. I think about him all the time.”

It’s truly remarkable to see who Tucker has become and what’s she accomplished since then.

She won the 2016 Wendy’s High School Heisman, an award given to just two student-athletes from across the country who exemplify excellence in academics, athletics and in their communities.

Tucker is Aiken’s Student Body President and the top student in the senior class.

She’s also a star on the track and tennis court.

She won the 2015 state championship in the 400-meter hurdles and holds the school record in that event, as well as the 4×400 and 4×800 meter relays.

What she’s accomplished and who she’s become is all in honor of her late father.

“Seeing that his memory lives on through me and that I don’t stop,” Tucker said. “Using his death as an excuse is one thing I definitely don’t want to do. I really want to use that as inspiration. I tell myself, ‘you can keep going, you can get up from this hurdle that’s been put in your way and continue this race.'”

“I think in order to move on in the positive manner she has, she had to embrace it all the way around and try to figure out exactly how to put a positive spin on it,” Tucker’s mother Alisha Johnson said.

Tucker’s next journey will take her to Rice University where she will run track and study chemical engineering.