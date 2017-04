Related Coverage AECOM Center for Performing Arts temporarily closed due to water damage

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The AECOM Center for Performing Arts is back open after temporarily closing its doors.

A few weeks ago, a storm caused water damage to part of the stage area.

At the time the building was undergoing roof repairs.

Several shows were moved and one was canceled, but now that the performing arts center is reopen the show can go on.