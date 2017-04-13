Augusta Green Jackets prepare for sold out season opener

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)-

Tonight is the opening night for the August Greenjackets at Lake Oldstead Stadium.

This will be the final season in Augusta before the team moves across the river to Project Jackson.

Adding to the excitement of tonight’s game is the arrival of former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow who now plays for the Columbia Firefiles.

First pitch is set for 7:05 but the game is officially sold out.

Green Jackets General manager Tom Denlinger, says he’s excited about the transition to the new stadium.

“There’s a lot of energy in the CSRA right now obviously with the sell out kicking off. tickets for Friday and Saturday the presales are getting higher so you can see the community is excited for what is in store for the green jackets and we can’t wait to turn the page but before we do that we’re ready to celebrate lake Olmestead and the history of green jackets baseball,” Delinger said.

This is the first time in four years that a season opener has sold out.