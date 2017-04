COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected in local credit card cracking.

The man pictured allegedly approaches high school and college students on or near school grounds and recruits them to engage in card cracking.

Card cracking involves a suspect attempting to convince a victim to share their bank account information in exchange for some type of a monetary kickback or reward.