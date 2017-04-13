CSRA couple busted having sex in Martinez street

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An interesting start to the day for people living in one Martinez neighborhood.

Columbia County law enforcement confirms, deputies responded to this scene off Creekview Circle.

According to neighbors, who called 911, their children went out to catch the bus and saw the two people having sexual intercourse in the road.

Deputies did respond and there are charges pending in this case.

NewsChannel 6 is following this story and will have more information when it becomes available.