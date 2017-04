North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety officers are searching for suspects in an armed robbery.

The crime happened around 11:30 Wednesday night at the Shell gas station on Old Edgefield Road at Atomic Road.

Lieutenant Tim Thornton with the North Augusta Department of Pubic Safety says the four suspects were wearing masks and gloves.

One of the suspects had a shotgun.

Thornton says the men left in a vehicle that was parked next door at a daycare center.

No injuries reported.