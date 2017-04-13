GreenJackets drop home opener to Tebow, Columbia Fireflies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Thursday night the GreenJackets played in front of a sold out crowd in their 29th and final home opener at Lake Olmstead stadium. While some came out to support the hometown team, many fans were also in attendance to watch former Heisman trophy winner and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow play for the Fireflies. Tebow is under a minor league contract with the New York Mets and was originally assigned to the Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow went 1-4 at the plate with a single in his first at-bat Thursday night, as the Fireflies took game one 7-2 over Augusta. It was the first of a four-game series that runs through Sunday. Tickets are still available for the three remaining games in the series.