AUGUSTA, Ga.– It’s one of the largest Easter egg hunts in Augusta!

The Kroc Church will be hosting their annual Hip Hop Bunny Drop Event at Chafee Park Saturday, April 15th at 10:00am.

Bring your family to enjoy crafts, an Easter story, face painting, bounce houses and a special appearance from the Easter Bunny! This event is FREE and open to the public!

The Kroc Center is located at 1833 Broad Street Augusta, Chaffe Park is across the street.