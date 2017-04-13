Karen White Book Launch Luncheon in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga.– This was a lunch to remember for lots of bookworms, in particular, fans of popular southern fiction writer, Karen White.

Wednesday, White stopped in Augusta on her book tour launch for her 23rd novel, The Night the Lights Went Out. Her readers enjoyed a wonderful luncheon, signed copies of her new book, and simply spending time meeting and talking with the entertaining “Grit-Lit” writer.

The event was sponsored by Augusta realtor Kelley Brands at Abel Brown Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar, with ticket sales benefiting the Morris Museum of Art.

Some of the other titles that have landed Karen White on top of the NY Times and USA Today best-sellers lists include the following:

*The Time Between

*The House on Tradd Street *The Girl on Legare Street

*The Strangers on Montagu Street

*The Guests on South Battery

*Flight Patterns

*The Memory of Water

*The Sound of Glass

*On Folly Beach