AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken’s Great American Lobster races won’t be coming back anytime soon.

The festival was canceled for the third year in a row.

The event that was usually held in May brought thousands of people downtown.

Proceeds were donated to programs for the mentally and physically challenged in Aiken County.

WJBF Newschannel 6 has learned event organizers don’t believe it will ever be returning.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.