AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Construction on the the Cyber Innovation and Training Center is scheduled to kick off in June.

He is some artist renderings of the place.

The 50 million dollar facility will be built on the old Golf and Gardens property off Reynolds Street.

The drawing show the 150-thousand square foot building will occupy the northeast side of the property near 11th and Reynolds Street.

Plans are to have the Center open by mid summer of next year.