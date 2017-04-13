Search for missing Aiken man with Dementia

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Robert F. Smith was last seen at his home on Birch Street in New Ellenton on April 6th at 7:30 pm.

Smith has been diagnosed with Dementia.

He does not have access to a vehicle and would be on foot.

His family believes he could be on his way to his old home in Batesburg.

Smith was last seen wearing red & green button up long-sleeved shirt, a light blue long-sleeved shirt, black jogging pants, black tennis shoes, and a black ball cap.

He also has a permanent “knot” on his forehead.

If you have any information, please call Investigator Shannon Sturgill at the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 642-1762.