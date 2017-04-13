Tebow, Fireflies visit GreenJackets for four-game series

By and Published:
Columbia Fireflies outfielder Tim Tebow prepares to take batting practice prior to their series opener against Augusta on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Augusta GreenJackets opened their final home season at Lake Olmstead Thursday night against Tim Tebow and the Columbia Fireflies.

Tebow, the former Heisman Trophy winner and NFL quarterback, is playing in his first season of professional baseball after signing a contract with the New York Mets in the offseason.

Tebow spoke with the local media prior to the series opener, where he talked about a variety of topics, including comparing the type of negative attention he received as the star quarterback at Florida to what he hears now as a Single-A baseball player.

WJBF sports director Nathan Palm was live at Lake Olmstead with more.

 

