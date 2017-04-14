Addiction counselor talks the dangers of taking LSD

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — When Marcel Payne heard the news that two teens were caught having sex in the street, he was shocked, but when he heard the two had taken LSD beforehand, he had a different reaction.

“I wonder where they got it from, only because the rates of the drug use are so low,” Payne said.

Payne is a counselor at SteppingStones to Recovery in Augusta.

He says this is the first time he’s heard of LSD being used in the Augusta area.

“LSD is a hallucinogen. It was originally discovered by a researcher looking to for ways to help with child birth,” Payne said.

The drug gained popularity in the 1960’s, but its use has since declined.

“Rates of LSD use are right around 1.3% of all 12th graders. In comparison, marijuana use is roughly 12%,” Payne said.

Regardless of how little the drug is used, Payne says LSD is still dangerous.

“You become impervious to what’s around you. You’re not aware of your surroundings. If it’s danger, you’re unaware of it. You can hurt yourself without knowing about it or hurt somebody else and it won’t even register as I’ve done something wrong,” Payne said.

Payne is helping out addicts now, but at one point, he was an addict himself. In fact, he has done LSD in the past.

“Sizes and shapes of things become distorted. Perception is distorted. Reality is distorted. A person will become withdrawn on the inside and be consumed by their thoughts,” Payne said.

Payne is now sharing his story to prevent others from making bad decisions.

“Of course, the embarrassment and the shame. I can only imagine what their parents are thinking,” Payne said.