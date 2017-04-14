Aiken County Litter Task Force calling on state legislators to make reporting violatiors simpler

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Members of the Aiken County Litter Task Force meet with state legislators on Friday.

In 2014, the American Society for Public Administration named South Carolina the dirtiest state in the country.

Members of the task force say that title is unacceptable.

“I don’t know if you can read it or not, but it says South Carolina the worst and it uses that word,” said Louis Corbo. “The worst.”

Busting people who litter is just the start to getting Aiken County and eventually all of the Palmetto State cleaned up.

Corbo says trash pickup days are helpful, but to send a message the state needs to do more.

“Cleaning up the litter is a great effort, but if you don’t prevent it you’ll never finish finally cleaning it up.” Corbo told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “It’s got to be prevented first and then the cleanup will be much more effective.”

In an effort to catch violators the litter task force put up a sign that encourages people to report litter bugs and so far it seems to be working.

“If they see stuff coming out of people’s pickups or coming out of people’s cars, take time to take the tag number down what color the car is, where you are located at and call this number.” James Cosnahan told WJBF Newschannel 6.

However, dialing this number doesn’t get a crew out to cleanup the trash, it just helps the sheriff’s office track down who they need to fine.

Corbo says there’s still a bigger issue.

Once litter has been reported, people have to jump through too many hoops to get crews to clean up the trash.

So he’s calling on the governor to make the process simpler.

“That’s one of the things I want to go to Columbia and straighten out,” Corbo said. “Streamline this issues because James and I are passionate about this and if people make this phone call and get the same red tape bologna, they’re not going to make the next call.”

If you want to report littering in Aiken County call 1-877-7-LITTER.

To report illegal dumping call 803-502-9000.

The next Aiken County Litter Task Force meeting is July 19, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

