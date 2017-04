GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — Grovetown Public Safety officers are searching for a suspect Friday morning.

26-year-old Ricardo Perez-Rosado is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a knife during a crime.

We’re told he is 5 foot 3 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds, and he may have a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grovetown Public Safety at 706-863-1212.