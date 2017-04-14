Local special needs group says ‘Thank you’ to Tim Tebow for prom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Tim Tebow was in town Friday night for the Augusta Greenjackets’ first home series this season, but more than sports fans were in the ballpark. Some special needs friends, who love Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine prom, were at Lake Olmstead to give back to him.

“It was awesome,” said local Night to Shine guest Theresa.

TrueNorth Church in North Augusta, S.C. hosted the prom in the CSRA in February.

“It is the highlight of our season…our children’s lives. It really is,” said Christy Gilliland, whose daughter has special needs.

They go all out.

“Do like the karoke, the dancing,” said Gilliland’s daughter Heather.

And each guest is treated like the prom queen or king.

“One of our bowlers is deaf…her buddy knew sign language so he could communicate with her,” Gilliland said. “There are people with autism…he had somebody sensitive to autism. My daughter and her boyfriend had a married couple, and it was like they clicked immediately.”

Christy’s daughter Heather and her boyfriend Ronny are big fans of Tim Tebow.

And they’re not the only ones.

“He did 380 proms that same night around the world,” Gilliland said. “And that 75,000 people with disabilities attended a prom because of that man and his foundation.”

She says they had to be at this game to let him know what that night means to them.

“It’s an incredible, incredible experience, and it’s because of Tim Tebow and his foundation,” she said. “So there’s just no way we could not be here tonight and say thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Heather already has her dress for next year.

You can donate to the TIm Tebow foundation here.