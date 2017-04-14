Spartanburg community honors fallen Police Officer Jason Harris

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg police officer has died days after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash while responding to help fellow officers.

The coroner says 39-year-old Jason Gregory Harris passed away Thursday night from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Officer Harris was thrown from his police motorcycle when he struck a car turning left into a drive way Tuesday on Union Street, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that officers had called for assistance while responding to a burglary on Cedar Springs Road. Harris was headed in that direction when the accident happened.

It wasn’t the first time Officer Harris was hurt in the line of duty. He was shot in the hip while trying to serve a warrant in January 2011.

The Spartanburg Police Department said in a statement that Harris would have celebrated 12 years of service with the department on July 23rd.

Officer Harris is survived by a wife and three children.

Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson stated:

“Officer Harris has been a loyal and valued member of the Spartanburg Police Department and will be greatly missed. Officer Harris has served our community well and we appreciate the sacrifices that he and his family has made to our community. We best honor Officer Harris’ memory and the memory of other fallen law enforcement professionals by continuing our service to the communities we vowed to protect.”

Police say Officer Harris loved his work and served on the department’s SWAT team, Motorcycle Unit, K-9 Tracking Team, Downtown Bicycle Unit, Housing Complex Team and was a Gang Investigator.

Mayor Junie White issued the following statement:

We are in mourning. This is a sad time for the citizens of Spartanburg, a sad time for the entire City of Spartanburg

team, and a sad time for the law enforcement community, as we all deal with the death of Master Police

Officer Jason Harris. As we mourn his passing, we also are reminded of the job our law enforcement officers do

every day for us. They face dangers and risk their lives every day. Tragically, MPO Harris gave his life protecting the

citizens of our community, and we will forever remember and honor him for that ultimate sacrifice.

MPO Harris was a dedicated law enforcement officer, a man of compassion, and a beloved husband and father of

three. Our thoughts and prayers are with MPO Harris’ entire family, and with all City of Spartanburg public safety

officers and staff as they mourn their colleague’s death.

On Thursday, people were asked to schedule a time to give blood by calling 864-596-2376 or 864-596-2820 or emailing jkindall@cityofspartanburg.org.

Those who wish to give but can’t attend the blood drive can donate in Officer Harris’ name at other Blood Connection centers.

If you would like to donate money, they have also set up a GoFund me page for Harris