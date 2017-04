HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) — A 54-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Peach Orchard Road.

The victim has been identified as Craig Keffer. He died on the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week.

No word on who was at fault or if anyone is facing charges.

We’ve reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details.