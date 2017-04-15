An Easter egg hunt with a larger purpose

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)– A local organization is trying to help out kids who are in need of basic necessities, like socks and underwear.

An Easter event took place in Columbia County this morning in hopes of solving this major problem.

Leadership Columbia County partnered with Columbia County events to collect items for the “Show You Care, Give A Pair” Campaign.

Some parents at the Egg Scramble were surprised to hear who the donations would help.

“The kids you see everyday, sometimes you don’t know what they need and what they don’t need,” Katie Tatalone, a parent at the event, said.

She brought her 3-year-old to Saturday’s Easter Scramble.

She said she has heard of many other egg hunts, but decided to come here for one reason.

“We like this one because you can donate and give back. Having a child, you always want to give back to other children who aren’t as fortunate and need things– especially simple things like socks and underwear,” Tatalone told NewsChannel 6.

Leadership Columbia County is devoting 2017 to the campaign “Show you Care, Give A Pair.” Event co-manager, Elizabeth Lamb, told NewsChannel 6 why.

“Through Leadership Columbia County, we were listening to Doctor Sandra Carroway, and she was sharing some alarming statistics with us about poverty in the area. I think all of us were pretty shocked when we heard that,” Lamb explained.

“I was surprised it was through the Columbia County schools that were taking the donations. I thought it would be, you know, you hear Salvation Army and things like that, but I was surprised that it was the schools,” Tatalone admitted.

Tatalone said Columbia County has good schools, so it’s never occurred to her that there’s a big need for clean undergarments.

Lamb said there’s some things you just don’t want to buy from second-hand stores.

“It is heartbreaking for people living in poverty. From Goodwill you can get shirts, pants, jackets and even shoes, but you don’t want used socks and underwear,” Lamb explained.

“It’s been really neat to see children coming out to gather their own eggs but also give back to children in need. It’s been a really need reciprocal,” Lamb concluded.

To donate to this cause, please visit the “Show You Care, Give A Pair” website: http://www.showyoucaregiveapair.com