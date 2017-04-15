Dufner leads RBC Heritage, Aiken’s Kisner trails by just two strokes entering final round

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) – Jason Dufner had two eagles on the way to a 6-under 65 and a one-shot lead Saturday heading into the final round of the RBC Heritage.

Dufner, the 2013 PGA Championship winner, started three shots behind co-leaders Graham DeLaet and Luke Donald. But Dufner quickly closed that deficit with eagles on both front-nine par 5s at Nos. 2 and 5. He also birdied No. 15, Harbour Town Golf Link’s other par 5 as part of a three-birdie run that put him in front at 13 under.

DeLaet was second after a 69, the Canadians’ third straight sub-70 round after having just five in five previous appearances here.

Kevin Kisner and Webb Simpson were at 11 under. Kisner shot a 66, and Simpson, the former U.S. Open champ, had a 68.